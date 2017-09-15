Entertainment News
Floyd Mayweather Says ‘Real Men’ Use P*ssy-Grabbing Language

He doesn't stop there.

The Rich & Famous All Star Weekend Grand Finale

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Floyd Mayweather went on the Hollywood Unlocked radio show and his politics came out full force, which includes support for Donald Trump and empathy for “real men” wanting to grab women’s private parts.

The discussion started when the radio hosts brought up Mayweather’s bond with Trump. They’ve posed for pictures together, Floyd went to his inauguration and according to the interview, Floyd has Trump’s direct line. Why so much love for Trump? According to Floyd, Trump keeps it real. When talking about Trump saying famous men can grab women by the pussy, Floyd said, “People don’t like the truth… He speak like a real man spoke. Real men speak like, ‘Man, she had a fat ass. You see her ass? I had to squeeze her ass. I had to grab that fat ass.’ Right? So he talking locker room talk. Locker room talk. ‘I’m the man, you know what I’m saying? You know who I am. Yeah, I grabbed her by the pussy. And?’”

Floyd then went on to support Trump’s climb to the White House. “I feel people shy away from realness. This man didn’t do nothing. Listen, if y’all didn’t want the man in the White House, y’all should have voted the other way,” he said. “It ain’t like he went and robbed—he done his homework. He did what he had to do and he got there.”

There’s more: “My thing is this: it don’t matter who’s in there. If Trump is in there, Clinton, Barack Obama, it doesn’t matter. That’s not going to stop my drive. The thing is this, too many people are worried about what Trump is doing and what other presidents are doing, instead of worrying about what you’re trying to do and what level you’re trying to get to.”

Floyd said that he should be the one worried about politics as a rich man getting taxed. Forget about other folks who are poor, without healthcare, cut out of the political process, risk being kicked out the country, under constant police surveillance, and/or risk getting grabbed “by the pussy.” 

You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

