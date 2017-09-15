The Cast Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Freaks Out When Beyoncé Stops By

Beyoncé made the cast of a hit Broadway show very happy. The Queen Bey casually made an appearance backstage for the musical Dear Evan Hansen in NYC on Thursday. The cast couldn’t deal.
Twenty-three-year-old Ben Platt, who won an Tony for his lead role in the show, commemorated his meet with The Queen Bey on Instagram.
Another cast member Kristolyn Lloyd also celebrated the occasion with a cast photo with Beyoncé posted on Instagram.
After Beyoncé graced the cast with her presence, they were still in aftershock soon as she left the building.
It’s possible Beyoncé wanted to catch the show before Platt leaves on November 19. He will be replaced by Noah Galvin up until January 2018 and then Taylor Trensch will take over. The show, which follows a high schooler with social anxiety disorder, has already won six Tony awards, including Best Musical.
Things added to the cast’s accolades? Meeting Beyoncé.
Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
3 photos Launch gallery
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Mary Tyler Moore, 801 of 3
2. Bishop Eddie Long, 632 of 3
3. Roy Innis, 823 of 3
comments – Add Yours