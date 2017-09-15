Entertainment News
The Cast Of ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ Freaks Out When Beyoncé Stops By

Epic.

Beyonce 'The Formation World Tour' - Closing Night In East Rutherford

Source: Larry Busacca/PW / Getty


Beyoncé made the cast of a hit Broadway show very happy. The Queen Bey casually made an appearance backstage for the musical Dear Evan Hansen in NYC on Thursday. The cast couldn’t deal.

Twenty-three-year-old Ben Platt, who won an Tony for his lead role in the show, commemorated his meet with The Queen Bey on Instagram.

The alien called me an alien and I'm no longer living. 📷: @benjpasek

A post shared by Ben Platt (@bensplatt) on

 

Another cast member Kristolyn Lloyd also celebrated the occasion with a cast photo with Beyoncé posted on Instagram.

👸🏾🐝👕🙋🏾Hi I met Her. K bye 👋🏾#Beyonce #DearEvanHansen #QueenB

A post shared by K R I S T O L Y N L L O Y D (@kristolynlloyd) on

After Beyoncé graced the cast with her presence, they were still in aftershock soon as she left the building.

It’s possible Beyoncé wanted to catch the show before Platt leaves on November 19. He will be replaced by Noah Galvin up until January 2018 and then Taylor Trensch will take over. The show, which follows a high schooler with social anxiety disorder, has already won six Tony awards, including Best Musical.

Things added to the cast’s accolades? Meeting Beyoncé.

