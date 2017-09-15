Money Talks: Blac Chyna And Rob Kardashian Reach A Custody Agreement

andhave ended their custody war, but it came with a price.

According to TMZ, the two have agreed to joint custody of their 10-month-old daughter Dream. However, sources say Chyna originally wanted a little more than $50k a month in child support, whereas Rob drew the line at $10k. After some negotiations, Rob finally agreed to double his initial offer and pay Chyna $20k a month. In return, Chyna would drop her domestic violence allegations against him. Earlier this year, Chyna got a restraining order against Rob and said he was physically violent with her and threatened to kill himself.

The majority of the $20k a month Chyna will go directly to nannies, according to TMZ. Sources say Rob is worried about Chyna’s parenting skills with reports that she left Dream at home this past weekend to go party. Rob supposedly wants to make sure there are enough nannies to look after their kid. Rob has also agreed to pay Chyna’s legal bills.

Like we said, a custody agreement that came with a price.

