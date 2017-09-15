Music
Tamar Braxton Announces She Is Retiring From Music

It's a wrap.

97.9 The Beat Staff
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


Tamar Braxton is reaching the end of the road for her music career, according to an Instagram post on Thursday.  The singer is prepping for her next album Bluebird of Happiness and, apparently, it will be her last. In a post with of the album cover, Tamar captioned it, “THIS is my BEST & LAST album! Enjoy”

THIS is my BEST & LAST album! Enjoy🐦

Way to drop some news Tamar!

The singer first made waves in the music industry back in 1990 with her sisters. She was a founding member of the R&B group, obviously called The Braxtons, and they released their debut album, So Many Ways as a trio in 1996.

In 2000, Tamar went solo and released her debut self-titled album. It didn’t reach commercial success, which caused her to be dropped from her label at the time, DreamWorks Records.

Tamar returned with a vengeance in 2013 with her successful album Love and War. Her appearance on the 2011 reality show Braxton Family Values played a role in her career revival. The first season was the number one rated reality show on WE tv and so far, the show has endured five seasons.

Bluebird of Happiness will be Braxton’s fifth studio album and released on September 29 through Tamartian Land Records and Entertainment One. The album is supported by one single so far, “My Man.”

Good luck to Tamar!

photos