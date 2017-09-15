Photos
#NYFWNoir: Texture On The Runway Brings Kinky Hair And Braided Beauties To The Forefront Of NYFW

The natural hair community is filled with a multitude of textures and styles. However, ad’s and perceptions of Black beauty often don’t mirror the diversity when we flip through our magazines and television channels.

Texture On The Runway

Texture On The Runway, held at Gotham Hall in New York City, was a celebration of Black hair in all its natural form. Every major Black brand had a presence and the largest brands presented runway shows, our way, featuring the latest styles and healthy Black hair.

Texture On The Runway

Creme of Nature had dancers and afro’s accented with Bantu knots, showing off just how healthy their products can make ones hair look and the styles it can achieve.

Texture On The Runway

Shea Moisture paid homage to braided styles, showing everything from beaded bangs with a braid intwined pompadour by hair stylist Nicole James, to a braided crown, reminding Black women to never forget ours.

Texture On The Runway

Mielle Organics announced the release of their newest hair collection, their Pomegranate and Honey collection (exclusively available at Sally Beauty). They featured models covered in gold, to replicate the honey. Carol’s Daughter paid homage to Brooklyn, with a hip-hop filled show that was styled by Ty Hunter and Sean Frazier.

Texture On The Runway

There was something for everyone in the family with male models and kid models. Cantu brought the oh-so-cute McClure Twins who smiled shyly at the end of the runway.

Texture On The Runway

Texture On The Runway is a celebration of Black hair and continues to play an important role of bringing natural hair in its natural form to mainstream during fashion week and beyond. Check out our video above for behind the scenes and front row footage!

