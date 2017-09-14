Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal At His 44th Birthday Party

Nas and Nicki Minaj took the dating rumors to a new level this week. The two rap stars seemed to have a lot of fun at Nas’ 44th birthday celebration on Wednesday — and when we say fun, we mean kissing and licking.
The two documented their fun on Instagram throughout the night. Activities included singing “Happy Birthday”(the Stevie Wonder version of course)…
…And kissing…notice Nas giving Nicki a tongue gesture in the last clip.
Nas and Nicki have been rumored to be dating for months now. Things got even more heated when Nicki made an appearance on Ellen in May and said she might make “an exception” to her no dating rule for the Queensbridge rapper. It seems like Nas took the hint.
Happy Birthday, indeed.
