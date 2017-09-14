Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal At His 44th Birthday Party

Multiple side eyes.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2016 REVOLT Music Conference - Gala Dinner & Award Presentation

Source: John Parra / Getty


Nas and Nicki Minaj took the dating rumors to a new level this week. The two rap stars seemed to have a lot of fun at Nas’ 44th birthday celebration on Wednesday — and when we say fun, we mean kissing and licking.

The two documented their fun on Instagram throughout the night. Activities included singing “Happy Birthday”(the Stevie Wonder version of course)…

awee thats cute

A post shared by follow me bitch :) (@thecolewerld) on

 

…And kissing…notice Nas giving Nicki a tongue gesture in the last clip.

#NickiMinaj helped #Nas celebrate his 44th #birthday ❤

A post shared by NEW ACCOUNT (SPREAD THE WORD) (@thejasminebrand_) on

Nas and Nicki have been rumored to be dating for months now. Things got even more heated when Nicki made an appearance on Ellen in May and said she might make “an exception” to her no dating rule for the Queensbridge rapper. It seems like Nas took the hint.

Happy Birthday, indeed.

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal At His 44th Birthday Party

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 6 hours ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 21 hours ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 2 days ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
photos