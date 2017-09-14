Entertainment News
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having ‘Serious’ Marriage Trouble

They are supposedly seek outside help.

Every married couple has problems and it seems like John Legend and Chrissy Teigen aren’t any different. Luckily, they’re reportedly finding help to get them through the humps. According to In Touch Weekly, the two are undergoing marriage counseling for some major problems that threaten their relationship.

Sources say Teigen suffers with postpartum depression and her excessive drinking is making things difficult for the couple. “They are fighting nonstop. They’re trying very hard to make their marriage work,” one source in the couple’s circle said. They’ve reportedly been in counseling for six months.

Despite all this, it seems like their still showcasing their love on social media.

Serious outing to The Ivy London for shepherd's pie! @monicarosestyle @eosborne_makeup @dayaruci ❤️

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

our favorite weather!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

 

Hopefully things work out so the adorable pictures can keep coming. According to Chrissy, it seems like things are just fine where they’re at on their anniversary day.

Do you know what to-day is #itsouranniversary ❤️

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

