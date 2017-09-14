Music
Home > Music

Nicki Minaj Was Reportedly Late To A Show Because Of Popeyes Chicken

It was serious.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty


Nick Minaj will reportedly shut a show down if you don’t come through with her two-piece combo.

The rapper was set to perform at Philipp Plein’s Fashion Week post show party recently and she reportedly went on stage nearly an hour late. The show, which was at 10ak’s pop-up club at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, was supposedly delayed because Nicki’s stomach was growling and she wouldn’t go onstage until she ate.

Her food of choice? Some good ol’ fast food. According to one source, she was in the mood for fried chicken. “She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes f *cking chicken,” the source said. “The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken.”

Supposedly, after she ate, all was lovely in Nicki Minaj land. She took her well fed self right on stage and performed her hit song with Yo Gotti, “Rake It Up.” You can check out a clip below.

A happy ending.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Nicki Minaj Was Reportedly Late To A Show Because Of Popeyes Chicken

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 6 hours ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 21 hours ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 2 days ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
photos