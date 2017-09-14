Nicki Minaj Was Reportedly Late To A Show Because Of Popeyes Chicken

will reportedly shut a show down if you don’t come through with her two-piece combo.

The rapper was set to perform at Philipp Plein’s Fashion Week post show party recently and she reportedly went on stage nearly an hour late. The show, which was at 10ak’s pop-up club at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, was supposedly delayed because Nicki’s stomach was growling and she wouldn’t go onstage until she ate.

Her food of choice? Some good ol’ fast food. According to one source, she was in the mood for fried chicken. “She refused to go onstage until she got her Popeyes f *cking chicken,” the source said. “The production team had to send someone out to get her chicken.”

Supposedly, after she ate, all was lovely in Nicki Minaj land. She took her well fed self right on stage and performed her hit song with Yo Gotti, “Rake It Up.” You can check out a clip below.

1st time ever performing this song. 🤸🏿‍♀️ its Certified GOLD in the US thx to you guys. 🚨😜🔥#RakeItUp #NYFW A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

A happy ending.

