Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, And DJ Khaled Lead The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The BET Hip Hop Awards are around the corner and nominations are finally in! The leaders of the noms includeandwho each have a whopping nine nominations. The show is making a move from Atlanta to Miami this year and will be taped on October 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

Lamar and DJ Khaled share nominations in a few categories including, album of the year, single of the year, best hip hop video, hustler of the year and MVP of the year. Cardi B is also in the run for single of the year, best hip hop video, MVP of the year and hustler of the year, along with a best new hip hop artist nod. Joining her in that category are Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kodak Black and Tee Grizzley.

Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper also get some love with five nominations. They’ll go against each other for lyricist of the year, MVP of the year and hustler of the year. Jay-Z also gets an album of the year nod for 4:44. Both Future and Migos get four nominations including single of the year, album of the year, and the Made-You-Look Award for style.

The interim head of programming at BET, Connie Orlando said in a statement that BET is extremely sensitive to Miami following Hurricane Irma. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time,” she said. “Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

You can catch the awards show when it airs October 10 at 8 p.m. EST. You can check out the full nomination list here.

