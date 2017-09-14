Music
Home > Music

Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, And DJ Khaled Lead The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

The show is set for October.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


The BET Hip Hop Awards are around the corner and nominations are finally in! The leaders of the noms include Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled who each have a whopping nine nominations. The show is making a move from Atlanta to Miami this year and will be taped on October 6 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater.

Lamar and DJ Khaled share nominations in a few categories including, album of the year, single of the year, best hip hop video, hustler of the year and MVP of the year. Cardi B is also in the run for single of the year, best hip hop video, MVP of the year and hustler of the year, along with a best new hip hop artist nod. Joining her in that category are Playboi Carti, Aminé, Kodak Black and Tee Grizzley.

Jay-Z and Chance the Rapper also get some love with five nominations. They’ll go against each other for lyricist of the year, MVP of the year and hustler of the year. Jay-Z also gets an album of the year nod for 4:44. Both Future and Migos get four nominations including single of the year, album of the year, and the Made-You-Look Award for style.

The interim head of programming at BET, Connie Orlando said in a statement that BET is extremely sensitive to Miami following Hurricane Irma. “Our hearts, thoughts and prayers are with those who are facing the impact of this catastrophic storm. As a network, we are committed to offering our full support during this most devastating time,” she said. “Through Hip Hop Awards 2017, our ‘Hip Hop for Hurricane Relief’ will bring together some of the biggest names in hip hop to acknowledge those in need as the country begins the difficult process of rebuilding.”

You can catch the awards show when it airs October 10 at 8 p.m. EST. You can check out the full nomination list here.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, And DJ Khaled Lead The BET Hip Hop Awards Nominations

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
BET's 106 & PARTY's New Years Eve Special
Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj Perform “Rake It…
 6 hours ago
09.15.17
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Gets the ‘South Park’ Treatment
 21 hours ago
09.14.17
K. Michelle Reveals She Has Lupus And Announces…
 23 hours ago
09.14.17
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Nas And Nicki Minaj Get Close And Personal…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Are Reportedly Having…
 1 day ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 2 days ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 2 days ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 3 days ago
09.12.17
photos