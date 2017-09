Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)

Some people say I’m out of touch because I don’t follow all of the new trends. I say, I just like what I like. Don’t get all bent out of shape on this list though… These were the best and top rap songs released so far in 2017 in my opinion–in no particular order.

1. Mask Off by Future

2. The Story Of O.J. by Jay-Z

3. Do Re Mi by Blackbear feat. Gucci Mane

4. Tunnel Vision by Kodak Black

5. I’m The One by DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper, and Lil Wayne

6. The Race by Tay K

7. Magnolia by Playboi Carti

8. No Effort by Tee Grizzley

Got a song you feel was the best in 2017? Comment below

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)