Jemele Hill Isn’t The First Journalist To Call President Trump A White Supremacist

Asha French, NewsOne Contributor

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has demanded that ESPN fire Jemele Hill, the SC6 with Michael and Jemele host, who called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets over the weekend, The Hill reports.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 11, 2017

Sanders called Hill’s claim, “one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN.”

In the wake of Sanders’ comments, ESPN publicly chastised Hill in a statement, saying, “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.” By singling out Hill, Sanders ignores many of the other journalists and news media outlets that have published similar claims about Trump’s White supremacy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rolling Stones writer Tim Dickinson called out Sanders’ hypocrisy in a tweet.

Consider that the White House is going after a strong black woman … when they didn't go after, say, David Remnick for publishing this pic.twitter.com/mJG0X4t8PW — Tim 🇺🇸 Dickinson (@7im) September 13, 2017

In August, NBC Nightly News collected the covers of publications criticizing Trump’s response to Charlottesville, in which he called “Unite the Right” protesters “very fine people.”

Post-Charlottesville covers of The Economist, The New Yorker and TIME. pic.twitter.com/iv7Rt4myKU — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) August 17, 2017

Two of the covers depicted Trump with a Ku Klux Klan hood. Another had image of Trump giving a Nazi salute. Apparently, those symbols of White supremacy aren’t as offensive to Sanders as the words “White supremacist.”

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

Kaepernick, Others Defend Jemele Hill After ESPN’s Rebuke For Calling Trump ‘White Supremacist’

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Trump Is Trying To Dismantle Obama’s Legacy