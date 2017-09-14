Jemele Hill Isn’t The First Journalist To Call President Trump A White Supremacist

Photo by

Jemele Hill Isn’t The First Journalist To Call President Trump A White Supremacist

The White House's demand that Hill be fired ignores other media outlets that have expressed similar sentiments.

Asha French, NewsOne Contributor
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has demanded that ESPN fire Jemele Hill, the SC6 with Michael and Jemele host, who called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” in a series of tweets over the weekend, The Hill reports.

Sanders called Hill’s claim, “one of the more outrageous comments that anybody could make and certainly is something that is a fireable offense by ESPN.” 

In the wake of Sanders’ comments, ESPN publicly chastised Hill in a statement, saying, “We have addressed this with Jemele and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”  By singling out Hill, Sanders ignores many of the other journalists and news media outlets that have published similar claims about Trump’s White supremacy.

Rolling Stones writer Tim Dickinson called out Sanders’ hypocrisy in a tweet.

In August, NBC Nightly News collected the covers of publications criticizing Trump’s response to Charlottesville, in which he called “Unite the Right” protesters “very fine people.”

Two of the covers depicted Trump with a Ku Klux Klan hood. Another had image of Trump giving a Nazi salute. Apparently, those symbols of White supremacy aren’t as offensive to Sanders as the words “White supremacist.”

Kaepernick, Others Defend Jemele Hill After ESPN's Rebuke For Calling Trump 'White Supremacist'

Ta-Nehisi Coates On Why Trump Is Trying To Dismantle Obama's Legacy

