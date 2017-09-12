National News
Home > National News

Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Teen from Chicago found dead in walk-in freezer at hotel

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


The devastating, untimely death of Kenneka Jenkins (who goes by Keneeka Martin on Facebook) sent shock waves through the social media community, spawning the hashtag #JusticeForKenneka.

Kenneka’s name trended on Twitter yesterday after the story went viral, spawning numerous citizen journalists who pieced together their own respective theories.

MUST READ: Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone In This Hotel Killed My Child’

Here’s all we know about the tragic case so far:

1.Kenneka Jenkins left home around 11:30 pm on September 9 to attend a kickback with friends at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center.

2. She was reportedly last seen by her friends in the early hours of the morning. Kenneka’s sister last spoke to her at 1:30 am around the alleged time she went missing.

3. The friends called Kenneka’s mother, Teresa Martin, around 4:30 am to inform her they couldn’t find Kenneka. Martin rushed to the hospital and asked hotel staff to see surveillance video, but was referred to police, who instructed her to wait.

4. 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins was found dead in a walk-in freezer in a vacant area of the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center.

5. Irene Roberts appeared to be live streaming the “kickback” on Kenneka friend’s Monifa Shelton’s FB page. Kenneka can allegedly be seen in the reflection of camerawoman’s sunglasses in the final moments before she went missing. The video and other social media posts are being investigated by police.

6. Kenneka’s alleged voice can be heard in the background of the video.

7. One of the girls on the live Facebook video reportedly works at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O’Hare Hotel & Conference Center where Kenneka partied and eventually died.

8. Martin claims police told her Kenneka drunkenly stumbled into the freezer, fell asleep and died.

9. Investigators have access to surveillance footage and have been questioning witnesses, however, they have not released information about how Kenneka died or got into the freezer.

10. During a recent Facebook live protest and press conference, the mother said, she’s been getting different stories from both the police and friends. “I’m getting a bunch of different stories from friends and police.”

11. A video of Kenneka and her friend, who was reportedly with her before she disappeared, appear in this video on Monifah Shelton’s Facebook page.

12. Citizen journalists have pieced together different theories and timelines in an attempt to solve Kenneka’s mysterious death.

13. Countless infuencers like Tami Roman have taken to social media to voice their opinions about the case.

We pray Kenneka and her family get the justice they deserve. We’ll keep you updated on all details as they come in.

RELATED STORIES:

Mother Of Teen Found Dead In Freezer: ‘Someone In This Hotel Killed My Child’

Florida Sheriff Vows To Arrest Anyone With A Warrant Who Seeks Refuge At Shelters During Hurricane

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Top Rap Songs Of 2017 (So Far)
 28 mins ago
09.14.17
Future Teams With A Pop Legend For A…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Tyrese Slams His Ex-Wife After Accusations He Abused…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
All The Dope Photos From One MusicFest 2017…
 21 hours ago
09.13.17
Keke Palmer Just Landed An Epic New Gig
 22 hours ago
09.13.17
Six Ways To Revitalize Your Boring Sex Life
 23 hours ago
09.13.17
#CouplesWeLove: Cardi B & Offset Are The Definition…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Spotify, YouTube and Google Websites
Florida Man’s ‘Evaculation’ Response Sparks Viral Craze 
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Serena Williams Shares First Photos Of Baby Girl…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
Janet Jackson’s Brother On Her Marriage: ‘She Was…
 1 day ago
09.13.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
Car Show Artist Cardi B Talks Debut Album,…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Default Thumbnail Image
Listen to Migos And Meek Mill Collab on…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Bromance Heartbreak: Tyrese Isn’t Done Being Petty With…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
Common And Angela Rye Might Be The New…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Masika Ain’t Got Nothing But Hands…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
2015 Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival - Day 1
The Weeknd & H&M Are Dropping Another Collection…
 2 days ago
09.12.17
photos