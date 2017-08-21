We lost a comedic legend this past Saturday (August 19) and some big time celebrities are mourning. Dick Gregory was a pioneer in comedy who crossed over, despite unrelenting race commentary. If you wanted to get the gritty of what it was to be a Black man in America — and chuckle at the same time — Dick Gregory was your guy. Political to the core, Gregory gave his voice to causes such as the the 1960s Civil Rights Movement, the anti-Vietnam War movement, and the feminist movement of the late 70s. The man even ran for President of the United States.

Since Gregory’s passing at age 84, everyone from politicians to music artists have mourned his death. You can check out some of the heartwarming tributes below.

Dick Gregory's unflinching honesty & courage, inspired us to fight, live, laugh & love despite it all. #RestInPowerhttps://t.co/RQjmQBjob6 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 20, 2017

DickGregory!Came to my U Adelphi 1984.Turned me out in speech.Did events w him.Fixed my sprained ankle.My Dad last words to me was about HIM — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 20, 2017

He taught us how to laugh. He taught us how to fight.He taught us how to live.Dick Gregory was committed to justice.I miss him already. #RIP pic.twitter.com/3CfpM2O17D — Rev Jesse Jackson Sr (@RevJJackson) August 20, 2017

RIP to the dude who always did right by his people, Mr. Dick Gregory. He made bravery, integrity and consciousness cool. And funny. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) August 20, 2017

RIP to the Great Dick Gregory 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/e8YGajQfzn — Big Boi (@BigBoi) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory is even more powerful and engaging now..Can you hear him? "Stay woke" in his spirit learn the 84 chapters! — Paul Mooney (@PaulEalyMooney) August 20, 2017

Dick Gregory lived an amazing, revolutionary life. A groundbreaker in comedy and a voice for justice. RIP — John Legend (@johnlegend) August 20, 2017

RIP Dick Gregory.

Celebrities React To The Passing Of Comedy Legend Dick Gregory

