Honorees For BET’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Announced

If you simply can’t get enough of celebrating beautiful, talented and smart black women and all their #BlackGirlMagic, then you’re in luck because BET’s popular annual celebration Black Girls Rock! is about to return and the honorees have just been announced.

Scheduled to be taped in early August, BET is capping off the summer by bringing back its fan-favorite awards show Black Girls Rock!. The awards, which celebrates the contributions of black women in the fields of music, entertainment, medicine, entrepreneurship and visionary aspects, is now in its 9th year and this year’s ceremony promises to be the best one yet. Shadow and Act has the full list of honorees, as well as what viewers can expect from this year’s event.

Honorees [for this year’s ‘Black Girls Rock!’ include ‘Insecure’ creator and actress Issa Rae (Star Power Award), ‘black-ish’ actress and activist Yara Shahidi (Young Gifted and Black Award), Grammy Award-winning songstress Roberta Flack (Living Legend Award), Wall Street powerhouse and pioneer Suzanne Shank (Shot Caller Award) and community organizers Derrica Wilson and Natalie Wilson of The Black & Missing Foundation (Community Change Agent Award).

“Celebrating the incredible accomplishments of these outstanding women and girls is the highlight of my year. Black women are continuing to lead in amazing ways across a multitude of platforms and I am so proud that BET Networks has the opportunity to honor them and show the world why ‘Black Girls Rock!’ Every year this show goes higher to showcase the beauty, talent, intelligence and sisterhood among African American women. This year won’t be any different,” said BET CEO and chairman Debra Lee.

This year’s ceremony will be executive-produced by Jesse Collins, who is fresh off the success of producing the massive hit 3-part biopic The New Edition Story. Airing on August 20th, Black Girls Rock! will be held at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 5, 2017.

