Fugees Drop New Song! [LISTEN]

Fugees members Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras tried to reunite before, but nothing memorable materialized. Now, a trio has a new unnamed banger that has people buzzing.
Is it an old unreleased track? Or did they connect to create a new song? We don’t know, but take a listen and let us know what you think.
