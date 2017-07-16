Music
Fugees Drop New Song! [LISTEN]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

BET Awards 05 - Backstage

Source: Frank Micelotta / Getty


Fugees members Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill and Pras tried to reunite before, but nothing memorable materialized. Now, a trio has a new unnamed banger that has people buzzing.

Is it an old unreleased track? Or did they connect to create a new song? We don’t know, but take a listen and let us know what you think.


