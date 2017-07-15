Entertainment News
Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Won’t Marry Again Following Split From Mariah Carey

Ladies, if you had your heart set on getting Nick Cannon to hang up his bachelor hat, quit while you’re ahead. The 36-year-old TV personality and mogul revealed in a recent interview that, following his split from Mariah Carey, he isn’t really down for another walk down the isle.  “I’m broken,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the Kids Choice Sports Awards this week. “I’m shattered.”

Though Nick isn’t looking to get locked down in a serious relationship any time soon, he is down for casually dating. “I don’t have a girlfriend. I’m always dating. Why not. I’m a single man, I’m supposed to date.”

Nick and Mariah split up in 2014, sharing custody of their twins Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah went on to become engaged to billionaire James Packer, and immediately fell into the arms of her backup dancer Bryan Tanaka once her engagement ended. Nick went on to have a 3rd child, a son named Golden, with former girlfriend Brittany Bell.

This isn’t the first time Nick made it clear that he has no desire to marry again. He told DuJour in January 2016, “A friend of mine put it the funniest way. He said, ‘If you heard that there was a 50/50 chance of living or dying when you jump out of a plane, you probably wouldn’t go skydiving.’ There’s like a 50/50 chance of a marriage working. If it didn’t work out for you the first time, and you still survived it, you probably shouldn’t do it again.”

We can’t be mad at that!

