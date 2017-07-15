Community
Join Us At The Tarrant County Back To School Round Up On August 10th!

Jazze
Mayor's Back to School Fair 2016

Source: Jade / Jade / Radio One

Back to School Roundup – Serving Tarrant County

This year the annual Back to School Roundup, presented by Walmart, will provide free school supplies to 10,000 underserved students in grades Pre-K through 12th who reside in Tarrant county and meet specific income requirements.

A one-stop shop to prepare the whole family for the start of school, Roundup provides pre-registered families with free school supplies as well as health, dental and vision screenings, immunizations, haircuts and information on education, health and social services.

Don’t miss this year’s event on Thursday, August 10 at Will Rogers Memorial Center.

Pre-Registration

Families will only be admitted to Roundup on August 10th if they have pre-registered.

Here’s what you will need to register:

A Picture ID
You may use any one of the following 

  • State drivers license
  • State identification card
  • Military identification card
  • Foreign consulate-issued identification (i.e. Matricula Consular)

Proof of Tarrant County Residency
You may use any one of the following

  • June, July, or August 2017 utility bill (electricity, water, phone or gas) showing applicant name and current address.
  • Mail sent to applicant showing applicant name and current address, with a postmark from either June, July or August 2017
  • Letter from landlord or apartment management company, on company letterhead, indicating proof of residency during June, July or August 2017

Proof of income
Families applying for free school supplies must meet 2017 Federal Income HHS Poverty Guidelines.  You may present any of the following

  • Paycheck stubs from June, July or August 2017
  • Letter dated in June, July or August 2017 on agency or company letterhead from an employer, welfare office, caseworker, or Social Security Administration Office indicating annual income and signed by an agent of the company or agency. Letter must include contact phone number for verification
  • Letter showing participation or enrollment in Medicaid, unemployment, free lunch program or food stamp programs

Registration Form
You will need to complete and bring the attached form below to complete your registration.

HHS Poverty Guidelines 2017

2017 Pov guide

Get more information at http://backtoschoolroundup.org/

Mayor's Back to School Fair

Mayor's Back to School Fair

Mayor's Back to School Fair

