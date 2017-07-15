Join Us At The Tarrant County Back To School Round Up On August 10th!

Families will only be admitted to Roundup on August 10th if they have pre-registered.

Here’s what you will need to register:

A Picture ID

You may use any one of the following

State drivers license

State identification card

Military identification card

Foreign consulate-issued identification (i.e. Matricula Consular)

Proof of Tarrant County Residency

You may use any one of the following

June, July, or August 2017 utility bill (electricity, water, phone or gas) showing applicant name and current address.

Mail sent to applicant showing applicant name and current address, with a postmark from either June, July or August 2017

Letter from landlord or apartment management company, on company letterhead, indicating proof of residency during June, July or August 2017

Proof of income

Families applying for free school supplies must meet 2017 Federal Income HHS Poverty Guidelines. You may present any of the following

Paycheck stubs from June, July or August 2017

Letter dated in June, July or August 2017 on agency or company letterhead from an employer, welfare office, caseworker, or Social Security Administration Office indicating annual income and signed by an agent of the company or agency. Letter must include contact phone number for verification

Letter showing participation or enrollment in Medicaid, unemployment, free lunch program or food stamp programs

Registration Form

You will need to complete and bring the attached form below to complete your registration.

HHS Poverty Guidelines 2017

Get more information at http://backtoschoolroundup.org/

