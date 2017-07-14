Boyfriend Goes Viral After Helping His Girlfriend Make A Wig [VIDEO]

Fellas, when is the last time you helped your girlfriend make a wig?

One man is going viral after sharing a funny and loving video of modeling a wig for his girlfriend.

Essence reports that the he became an internet sensation after this young man decided to be her mannequin head.

She wanted me to help her make her wig so bad 🙄… fellas wasn't as bad as I thought it would be lmao 😂 pic.twitter.com/AypGB2s4yy — StevieQue 🗝 (@PastorGambit) July 12, 2017

He shared the entire process on social media including her applying every strand of hair, you could tell his girlfriend was loving every second. While she made the wig, he took the time to study.

Black Twitter has referred to this as #relationshipgoals and it has over 50,000 re-tweets on his video.

Let me find out your an internet sensation 😂 — Shaquila Robinson (@Shaquila_) July 14, 2017

that black love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zbQbXSulPV — chamomile tea ☕️ (@theonlyawood) July 12, 2017

