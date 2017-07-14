Ashanti’s Latest Bikini Photos Are Giving Us Life

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Ashanti is out here living her best life touring the world and looking fabulous while doing it. When she isn’t on stage performing some of her classics, the R&B princess is slaying in a bikini.
Can we say body goals?
1. #BodyGoals: Ashanti's Body Sends Us Running To The Gym
Source:Instagram
1 of 16
2. Hello to you too #Ashanti 😍
Source:Instagram
2 of 16
3. A Tomboy With A Sexy Swag
Source:Instagram
3 of 16
4. Take Us To Costa Rica
Source:Instagram
4 of 16
5. #BikiniGoals
Source:Instagram
5 of 16
6. Beautiful Beach
Source:Instagram
6 of 16
7. Brown Beauty
Source:Instagram
7 of 16
8. Sunbathing Beauty
Source:Instagram
8 of 16
9. Jet Ski Fun
Source:Instagram
9 of 16
10. Pretty In Pink
Source:Instagram
10 of 16
11. Slaying In Michael Costello
Source:Instagram
11 of 16
12. Bringing Jean Suits Back
Source:Instagram
12 of 16
13. Fabulous!
Source:Instagram
13 of 16
14. Miami Nights
Source:Instagram
14 of 16
15. Lace Realness
Source:Instagram
15 of 16
16. Dyme
Source:Instagram
16 of 16