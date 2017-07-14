Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Jeff Johnson: Don't Get Too Caught Up With Dr. Umar Johnson Drama [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Dr. Umar Johnson and Roland Martin went head to head on his NewsOne TV show as his controversial opinions and statements from a previous interview took centerstage. Dr. Umar Johnson’s subsequent clash with Roland Martin and several panelists on the show caused an explosion of debate on black twitter, about whether or not Dr. Umar Johnson is harmful or helpful to the black community.

However, Jeff Johnson notes, these discussions and debates about our struggles shouldn’t take the place of the fight against them. And what any leader shouldn’t escape is being held accountable for their actions and how they affect the communities they claim to serve. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Jeff Johnson’s 3 Things You Should Know on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

photos