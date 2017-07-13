The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…

It’s that time of year again for the best shows on Primetime television to be acknowledged.
On Thursday morning, Veep actress Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore announced the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many celebs, including Viola Davis and Donald Glover made the cut — so the Emmys will definitely be dripping with Black people magic.
Catch the big show on Sunday, September 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert, on CBS. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder
Claire Foy – The Crown
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell – The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld
Robin Wright – House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins – Westworld
Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys – The Americans
Kevin Spacey – House of Cards
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
John Lithgow, The Crown
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Veep
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep
Tracey Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
Real Time with Bill Maher
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, The Leftovers
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
Alison Wright, The Americans
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michael Kenneth, The Night Of
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard Of Lies
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
Billy on the Street
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Outstanding TV Movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
The Wizard of Lies
Outstanding Reality Show Competition
American Ninja Warrior
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Project Runway
The Amazing Race
The Voice
Top Chef
Outstanding Host for a Reality Series or Reality-Competition
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Kamau Bell, United Shades of Kamau Bell
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway
Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior
Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party