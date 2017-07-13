The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…

It’s that time of year again for the best shows on Primetime television to be acknowledged.

On Thursday morning, Veep actress Anna Chlumsky and Criminal Minds star Shemar Moore announced the nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards. Many celebs, including Viola Davis and Donald Glover made the cut — so the Emmys will definitely be dripping with Black people magic.

Catch the big show on Sunday, September 17, hosted by Stephen Colbert, on CBS. In the meantime, check out the full list of nominees below.

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis – How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy – The Crown

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell – The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood – Westworld

Robin Wright – House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins – Westworld

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys – The Americans

Kevin Spacey – House of Cards

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

John Lithgow, The Crown

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale Chrissy Metz, This Is Us Thandie Newton, Westworld Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Veep

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis Dreyfus, Veep

Tracey Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

Real Time with Bill Maher

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, The Leftovers

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things

Alison Wright, The Americans

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael Kenneth, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard Of Lies

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Louie Anderson, Baskets Ty Burrell, Modern Family Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Tony Hale, Veep Outstanding Variety Sketch Series Billy on the Street Documentary Now! Drunk History Portlandia Saturday Night Live Tracey Ullman’s Show Outstanding TV Movie Black Mirror: San Junipero Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love Sherlock: The Lying Detective The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks The Wizard of Lies Outstanding Reality Show Competition American Ninja Warrior RuPaul’s Drag Race Project Runway The Amazing Race The Voice Top Chef Outstanding Host for a Reality Series or Reality-Competition RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race Alec Baldwin, Match Game Kamau Bell, United Shades of Kamau Bell Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn, Project Runway Gordon Ramsay, MasterChef Junior Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party Matt Walsh, Veep Judith Light, Transparent

