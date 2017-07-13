Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

isn’t about labels when it comes to her artistry. The actress made an Instagram post recently that challenged the notion of a Black artist.

In the picture, Kravitz stands in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat quote reading, “I am not a Black artist, I am an artist.” Below the picture, Kravitz had some words of her own: “I think I’ll go take a Black walk. And have a black talk. With my black friend. Maybe have some black lunch. Watch a black movie, sing a black song, smoke a black bong… then take a black nap in my black bed in my back sheets and have some back dreams. …..Happy to be be black. Just don’t need to say it in front of everything. #artisart.”

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 13, 2017 at 8:49am PDT

The 28-year-old actress has since taken down the post for reasons unknown. She certainly stirred a few opinions with her comments. In the age of #BlackLivesMatter and unapologetic Blackness, one might think Kravitz doesn’t want to play up her race when it comes to her craft. However, Zoe, who’s the the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has posted about #BlackLivesMatter in the past, specifically when the police officer who killed Philando Castile‘s was acquitted. She even spoke out on the death of Jordan Edwards.

#blacklivesmatter …. I'm sorry what was that ? Ohhhhh ….you don't think they do. Got it………. This murder was caught ON TAPE AND MADE PUBLIC AND SOME HOW THIS COP IS GOING TO WALK #ripphilandocastille A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Jun 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PDT

FIRED???? Why isn't this 🐖 in jail ??? ( NOT CALLING ALL POLICE PIGS , but this particular #murderer , is one ) #blacklivesmatter A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on May 3, 2017 at 11:08am PDT

Maybe Miss Kravitz wants to avoid Blackness when it comes to art. What do you think of her comments? Let us know in the comments below.

