Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

The actress shares the sentiments of a famous Basquiat quote.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Celebrity Sightings : Day Three - Paris Fashion Week : Haute Couture F/W 2016-2017

Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty


Zoë Kravitz isn’t about labels when it comes to her artistry. The actress made an Instagram post recently that challenged the notion of a Black artist.

In the picture, Kravitz stands in front of Jean-Michel Basquiat quote reading, “I am not a Black artist, I am an artist.” Below the picture, Kravitz had some words of her own: “I think I’ll go take a Black walk. And have a black talk. With my black friend. Maybe have some black lunch. Watch a black movie, sing a black song, smoke a black bong… then take a black nap in my black bed in my back sheets and have some back dreams. …..Happy to be be black. Just don’t need to say it in front of everything. #artisart.”

Thoughts #Roommates?

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

The 28-year-old actress has since taken down the post for reasons unknown. She certainly stirred a few opinions with her comments. In the age of #BlackLivesMatter and unapologetic Blackness, one might think Kravitz doesn’t want to play up her race when it comes to her craft. However, Zoe, who’s the the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, has posted about #BlackLivesMatter in the past, specifically when the police officer who killed Philando Castile‘s was acquitted. She even spoke out on the death of Jordan Edwards.

Maybe Miss Kravitz wants to avoid Blackness when it comes to art. What do you think of her comments? Let us know in the comments below.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Don’t Call Zoë Kravitz A ‘Black’ Artist
 1 hour ago
07.13.17
The 2017 Emmy Nominations Are In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 5 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 5 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 5 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 6 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 6 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 6 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 6 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
photos