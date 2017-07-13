The Internet Freaks When They See A Line Of White Substance On Kim Kardashian’s Table

The art of taking a good selfie could involve a lot of things. You have to make sure the lighting’s right, your filter’s got to be popping and of course, your background can’t be a hot mess. Let’s face it, a background can say more about you than your actual face. Ask

The reality star had folks stressing when she posted a Snapchat and a powdery white substance appeared to be on the table in the background. Oh yes, people were screaming cocaine!

Guys, give @KimKardashian the benefit of the doubt. Maybe it's not cocaine. Maybe it's crushed up script pills. Just kidding. It's cocaine. pic.twitter.com/pXCZZT1UpI — Kelli (@Dalek3111) July 11, 2017

Well, after all the hype, Kim took to Twitter to clear things up. At first she thought it was candy someone left from Dylan’s Candy Bar.

I do not play with rumors like this so I'm gonna shut it down real quick. That's sugar from our candy mess from dylan's candy shop https://t.co/oICdPQVi8d — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 11, 2017

People still weren’t convinced.

.@KimKardashian fooling her fans like they can't tell the difference between Cocaine and Candy. pic.twitter.com/TxNBvjfeMv — The Trend Setter (@Ugaman01) July 13, 2017

Finally, Kim cleared up the rumors once and for all and revealed that it wasn’t cocaine, it wasn’t candy, but it was the markings of a marble table.

Just a marble table 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5GA14ptvqy — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 12, 2017

That was a close one! Maybe she should ask for wooden tables.

