Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew Passes At 53

farlinave
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

Fresh Kid Ice (born Christopher Wong Won), of the legendary hip hop group 2 Live Crew, passed away today at the age of 53. Members of like Uncle Luke and fans took to social media to give their condolences.

The 2 Live Crew were known for their edgy, bounce music with hits like ‘Hoochie Mama,’ ‘Banned in the U.S.A.,’ and ‘Me So Horny.’

 

 

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

2 live crew , fresh kid ice

photos