Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew Passes At 53

Fresh Kid Ice (born Christopher Wong Won), of the legendary hip hop group 2 Live Crew, passed away today at the age of 53. Members of like Uncle Luke and fans took to social media to give their condolences.

My Condolence goes out to the family Chris Wong Wong Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew who just passed away people we lost a legend — LUTHER R CAMPBELL (@unclelukereal1) July 13, 2017

#RIPFreshKidIce 😪 like a second pops to me when I was a jit. — Smitty (@SmittyIVee) July 13, 2017

Man, my condolences to his family. Only people from FL can truly understand what Luke Records/2 Live meant to us. #RIPFreshKidIce — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) July 13, 2017

The 2 Live Crew were known for their edgy, bounce music with hits like ‘Hoochie Mama,’ ‘Banned in the U.S.A.,’ and ‘Me So Horny.’

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)