‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride In Natural Hair

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

‘Hair Love’ To Show Black Fatherhood And Pride In Natural Hair

This animated film will follow a Black father doing his daughter’s hair for the first time

Joshua Adams, Contributor
Leave a comment

Filmmaker Matthew Cherry is creating a project called “Hair Love,” an animated short film about a Black father, Stephen, trying to do his daughter Zuri’s hair for the first time, according to a Kickstarter campaign.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Cherry, a staple of BlackTwitter, whose tweets, gifs, and memes often go viral, said the project was inspired by different viral videos of Black fathers’ interactions with their daughters.

The animated short will be co-directed by Cherry and 3D-artist Jason Marino, executive produced by Frank Abney (who worked on titles like “Kung Fu Panda 3,” “Frozen,” “Big Hero 6,” and more) and Peter Ramsey, the first African American to direct a major animated studio film when he directed “Rise of the Guardians.” Hair Love also includes character design from author, illustrator, and filmmaker Vashti Harrisson.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Cherry hopes the film helps kids take pride in their natural hair and to show that Black fathers are in their kid’s lives (a 2015 CDC report showed that Black fathers spend more time with their kids on a daily basis than dads from other racial groups).

The production team, which hopes to raise $75,000 by August, raised close to half of its targeted goal in one day. Those who want to support the project can donate on the campaign page.

SOURCE: Kickestarter

SEE ALSO:

Happy Father’s Day! 21 Black Fathers We Love

Colorism, Sexism, Racism & The Politics Of Black Hair

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Hair Love , Matthew Cherry

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Kim Kardashian Responds To Blac Chyna’s Revenge Porn…
 58 mins ago
07.13.17
Watch: Conor McGregor Accused Of Racially Taunting Floyd…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
Fresh Kid Ice of 2 Live Crew Dies…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Kardashian Family Celebrates the Grand Opening of DASH Miami Beach
Rob Kardashian Allegedly Apologizes To The Women In…
 2 hours ago
07.13.17
The Internet Freaks When They See A Line…
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Blac Chyna’s Alleged New Boo Slams Her Lawyers
 3 hours ago
07.13.17
Rock The Vote 25th Anniversary Concert
Fresh Kid Ice Of The 2 Live Crew…
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
It’s Really Over: T.I. Countersuing Tiny Over Divorce
 4 hours ago
07.13.17
Whoopi Goldberg Slams DeRay McKesson For His ‘War…
 21 hours ago
07.12.17
21 Savage and Amber Rose Made It Rain…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Rob Kardashian Apologizes To His Family For Exposing…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Shocking Details Surface About Brandy’s Reported Split With…
 24 hours ago
07.12.17
Bronx Teen Blasted N.W.A’s ‘F*ck tha Police’ Outside…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
Floyd Mayweather
Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather Face Off At…
 1 day ago
07.12.17
DeShawn Stevenson
Retired Dallas Mavericks Player Talks Playing In Ice…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
LL Cool J Responds To His Former ‘In…
 2 days ago
07.11.17
photos