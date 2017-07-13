Rickey Smiley Morning Show
How Kevin Gates’ Wife Is Holding It Down While He’s In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

Kevin Gates is having a tough time this year. Just as his career seemed to be heating up, he was headed to jail, and it seemed like he would get out soon, but then they tossed him in a different jail. He’s got all this music that the world is waiting to hear, and thanks to his wife, Dreka, everyone will be able to hear it. 

She took to Twitter to share her thoughts about spearheading its release while he’s away. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

