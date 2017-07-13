Rickey Smiley Morning Show
2 Chainz Talks About The Day He Decided To Quit Trapping [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

97.9 The Beat Staff
2 Chainz talks about his decision to turn his pink trap house into a testing center for HIV/AIDs in order to spread awareness and promote sexual health responsibility. He recalls back in the day when he was still trapping outside of his studio, but not working musically as much as he should have, and how he suddenly arrived at the decision to quit that and focus fully on his musical efforts.

He also talks about the call artists feel to pursue their careers, and why such a call should never be ignored. 2 Chainz also talks about wishing his dad was around to share his success with him, beating Kanye West at basketball and his hesitancy to skateboard with Lil Wayne. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

2 Chainz

photos