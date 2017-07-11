Entertainment News
2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of The Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud

The Atlanta rapper is caught in the middle of a beef.

97.9 The Beat Staff
59th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty


2 Chainz put himself in the middle of the Remy Ma vs. Nicki Minaj conversation as soon as he featured Nicki on his song “Realize.” The song off his Pretty Girls Like Trap Music album has Nicki spitting, “Papoose wrote the ‘ETHER’ record but I broke Aretha record.” The clear shot at Remy had folks questioning what caused 2 Chainz to include Nicki on the track and if he’s gotten a response from Remy. 

In an interview with the Streetz Is Watchin radio show, 2 Chainz talks about his encounter with Remy and Papoose after the song was released. “We ran up on each other – Papoose and Remy. But it was all good vibes,” said the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi. “I rock with Remy and Papoose. Me and Remy were talking about doing something before all this happened.”

2 Chainz said that he told the rap couple that he had no control over Nicki’s verse on “Realize.”

“I sent her a song. This is what the song apparently made her say or do,” explained Chainz. “I originally only asked Nicki for a hook. So for her to do more than a hook, I wasn’t gonna come back and say, ‘You doing too much.’ I was very appreciative of it.”

In the end, the “No Lie” rapper wished the best for Nicki and Remy: “I told them that I pray that they could come to some kind of resolution, because they’re two dope, Black women.”

You can check out 2 Chainz’s words for yourself in the video below.

Continue reading 2 Chainz Got Caught In The Middle Of The Remy Ma And Nicki Minaj Feud

photos