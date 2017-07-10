Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit For Their Failed 2Pac Shirt

They're still not off the hook.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Kendall + Kylie Fashion Line Launch Party At Topshop

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


Kendall and Kylie Jenner continue to face heat after their tragic T-shirt line. After they released shirts with their faces superimposed over images of Biggie and 2Pac, the two reality stars received a good dragging, including from Biggies mom Voletta Wallace. The sisters issued a formal apology and then recalled the shirts, but they aren’t getting away that easily.

Now, according to TMZ, the photographer who took the 2Pac image is suing the Jenners for using his photo without his permission. Michael Miller  snapped shots of folks like Eazy-E, Agelina Jolie, and Jack Nicholson. Even though the shirts have since been taken down, Miller is not satisfied.

In docs obtained by TMZ, Miller says he never intended to work with the Jenners, especially after Kendall’s PR catastrophes (he’s probably referring to her Pepsi commercial). The Notorious B.I.G estate threatened to sue the sisters if they didn’t take down the shirts. Now that they have, it seems like Miller is the only one on a mission. He wants any profits the sisters made from the shirts so far.

The Jenner camp responded to the lawsuit saying, Miller’s efforts are ridiculous since the girls had nothing to do with the making of the shirt. The only gave their approval of the design.

Well,  “approval” sounds like they had something to do with the making of the shirts. But, I guess we’ll let the lawyers handle it.

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit For Their Failed 2Pac Shirt

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 15 hours ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 3 days ago
07.08.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 3 days ago
07.08.17
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
photos