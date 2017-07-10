Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay On His Latest Album?

He's got folks guessing.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

2014 Governors Ball Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty


Tyler the Creator used the word “fa*got” 213 times on this debut album. In response to the backlash, he say, “Well, I have gay fans and they don’t really take it offensive, so I don’t know. If it offends you, it offends you…If you call me a n*gga, I really don’t care, but that’s just me, personally.” The Odd Future front-man is known for using homophobic slurs, yet claiming he’s not homophobic.

Now, in a twist of irony, Tyler might be revealing something interesting about his sexuality on his upcoming album Scum F*ck Flower Boy. According to Queerty, the project was leaked online and the lyrics to a few songs have some fans wondering if Tyler is gay.

*SCUM FUCK* FLOWER BOY: 7/21

A post shared by Tyler (@feliciathegoat) on

On the song “I Ain’t Got Time,” Tyler reportedly raps “I been kissing White boys since 2004,” and on the track “Garden Shed,” he speaks of the garden shed as if it were a closet. He rhymes, “For the garden that is what I was hiding / That is what love I was in, ain’t no reason to pretend,” before saying “Them feelings I was guarding, heavy on my mind / All my friends lost, they couldn’t read the signs / I didn’t wanna talk and tell em’ my location and I didn’t wanna walk.”

Of course, Twitter peeped the lyrics and is going off:

Tyler has yet to speak out about the subliminal messages. Guess we’ll have to wait for the official release to dive in further and find out what this all means.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

3 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay On His Latest Album?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Is Tyler The Creator Coming Out As Gay…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Watch: Prodigy Talks UFOs, Religion And More In…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Nelsan Ellis’ Family Speaks Out On His Cause…
 12 hours ago
07.10.17
Verdict Reached In Blac Chyna’s Restraining Order Against…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Kendall And Kylie Jenner Hit With Another Lawsuit…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Here’s What Wiz Khalifa Thinks About 21 Savage…
 13 hours ago
07.10.17
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 15 hours ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 17 hours ago
07.10.17
STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 1 day ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 3 days ago
07.08.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 3 days ago
07.08.17
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
photos