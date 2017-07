Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates

If you’ve had‘s 4:44 on repeat and wondering when Hov is going to hit the road, we now have an answer. Jay-Z has just announced a massive North American tour with 31 dates spanning the U.S. and Canada.

The 4:44 Tour will start on October 27 in Anaheim, California’s Honda Center. The show will circle North America before finishing off at Los Angeles’ The Forum on December 21. Tickets will go on sale July 14. However, if you’re a Tidal subscriber, you’ll have a chance to get your tickets starting today at noon EST.

Along with the 4:44 Tour, Jigga is scheduled to make a bunch of festival appearances, including the Austin City Limits Festival and Jay’s own Made in America Fest in Philly. Here are all the cities Jigga will be rocking:

October 27 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

October 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

November 1 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center at Fresno State

November 3 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

November 5 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

November 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

November 8 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

November 9 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

November 11 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 12 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

November 14 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

November 15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

November 16 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

November 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

November 19 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

November 21 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

November 22 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

November 25 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 29 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center

December 2 – Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 5 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

December 6 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

December 9 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

December 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

December 13 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

December 14 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

December 16 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

December 17 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

December 19 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

