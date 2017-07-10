Happy National Piña Colada Day 2017

Happy National Piña Colada Day!

Remember to drink responsibly.

Hit up your favorite spot to get a Piña Colada to celebrate or you can simply make your own at home (it’s basically just rum, pinapple juice, ice, and coconut cream or milk).

These drinks can really get creative. Check out some of the best we’ve seen so far in the photo gallery below.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)