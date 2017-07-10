Top Senator Calls For Regulation Of ‘Snortable Chocolate’

Top Senator Calls For Regulation Of ‘Snortable Chocolate’

Is this the newest gateway drug? Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wants the FDA to study this trending product.

Many people have questions about “snortable Chocolate” powder, but there are few answers about the increasingly popular product. Information could be coming, as a leading lawmaker inquires about the effects of this substance.

The New York Daily News reports that U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) sent a letter on Saturday to the Food and Drug Administration to ask the agency to examine the product, which promises to give users a boost of energy and a feeling of well-being that many fear is a gateway to illicit drugs.

According to The Daily News, the Senate minority leader told the FDA that there are too many unanswered questions.

“This suspect product has no clear health value. I can’t think of a single parent who thinks it is a good idea for their children to be snorting over-the-counter stimulants up their noses,” Schumer wrote, according to the Associated Press.

The Washington Post reported that the main product on the market, Coco Loko, is “marketed as a drug-free way to get a buzz” by Legal Lean, a company based in Orlando, Florida. The snortable choclate includes cacao powder, from beans used to make chocolate, which contains caffeine.

Dr. Andrew Lane, director of the Johns Hopkins Sinus Center, told The Post that the risks are unknown.

“There’s no data, and as far as I can tell, no one’s studied what happens if you inhale chocolate into your nose. When I mention it to people, nobody’s ever heard of it,” he stated.

According to the Daily News, the FDA hasn’t even looked into whether it’s authorized to regulate the substance.

The founder of Legal Lean, Nick Anderson, told The Post he tried chocolate snorting after he heard about the trend in Europe. He invested $10,000 to create his own product, Coco Loko. Anderson, 29, said the effect lasts for 30 minutes to an hour and described it as “almost like an energy-drink feeling, like you’re euphoric but also motivated to get things done.”

Is it a gateway drug–a stepping stone to illicit narcotics? Lane doesn’t think so. “If you’re going to do drugs, you probably don’t start with chocolate,” he told The Post. Still, many parents are worried.

photos