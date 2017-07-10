Jury Deadlocks Third Time In Case Of White Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daughter’s Black Boyfriend

Photo by

News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Jury Deadlocks Third Time In Case Of White Ex-Cop Who Fatally Shot Daughter’s Black Boyfriend

The family of Jeremey Lake says that they will continue to fight for justice.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

An Oklahoma judge declared a mistrial on Friday, yet again, the case of a White police officer who fatally shot his daughter’s Black boyfriend, the New York Daily News reports.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

This is the third time within a year that a jury deadlocked in this case. The two previous trials took place in February and November 2016.

Former Tulsa officer, Shannon Kepler, allegedly shot and killed Jeremey Lake in 2014 after his homeless 18-year-old daughter, Lisa Kepler, was dating Lake for a brief time.

Kepler claimed that Lake, 19, was armed, and he shot the teenager in self-defense during an encounter in which his daughter said that Lake was only trying to introduce himself to her father. Investigators, however, did not find a weapon on Lake.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Daily News reported that Judge Sharon Holmes told the jurors that they could convict Kepler of either first-degree murder or manslaughter (a lesser charge). Jury members deliberated for just four hours and told the judge that they could not reach a unanimous decision.

Lake’s aunt, Pam Wilkins, who allowed the couple to stay at her home, told the outlet that her family is saddened by the outcome. “But I’m not giving up hope,” Wilkins said. “We’re believing in God and justice for Jeremey.”

Tulsa police officers killing people of color is an ongoing issue. In June, police officers fatally shot Joshua Barre, a mentally ill Black man, in front of a convenience store.

A year prior, Tulsa Police Officer Betty Jo Shelby shot and killed 40-year-old Terence Crutcher in the middle of a road. A jury acquitted Shelby, who is White, of killing the unarmed Black man.

SOURCE: New York Daily News

SEE ALSO:

Tulsa Reserve Sheriff Sentenced To Four Years For Fatally Shooting Unarmed Man

Lawsuit Claims Tulsa Jail Staff Mistreated Dying Mentally Ill Man

Mike Brown

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

5 photos Launch gallery

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

40 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Jeremey Lake , murder , TM

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Talks New Album ISSA, Amber Rose,…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 3 days ago
07.07.17
photos