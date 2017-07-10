Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Series

Nola Darling is y'all back!

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Spike Lee attends the Digital Edge Live 2015 in SA

Source: The Times / Getty

Spike Lee is back— and bringing the spirit of his first feature film with him.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

A sneak peek of his upcoming Netflix series based on his 1986 film “She’s Gotta Have It” is here and it looks LIT!

The indie hit that followed a young black woman Nola Darling who is navigating life and juggling lovers in Brooklyn has been adapted into a 10-episode series. This new version, which follows the same plotline, stars DeWanda Wise, Anthony Ramos, Cleo Anthony and Lyriq Bent.  

So why recreate this indie hit in 2017?

“‘She’s Gotta Have It’ has a very special place in my heart,” Lee said about the film, according to Deadline. “We shot this film in 12 days [two six-day weeks], way back in the back back of the hot summer of 1985, for a mere total of $175,000.” 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“We are getting an opportunity to revisit these memorable characters who will still be relevant and avant-garde three decades later,” he said. 

Lee directs all 10 episodes of the series, while his wife Tonya Lewis Lee serves as executive producer.

Here’s the original trailer:

“She’s Gotta Have It” debuts on Netflix this Thanksgiving.

RELATED NEWS:

Ava DuVernay To Bring Central Park Five Series To Netflix

Report: Netflix Picks Up Rihanna And Lupita Nyong’s Twitter Movie

10 Black Shows And Movies To Watch On Netflix This Month

Where Are They Now? The 25th Anniversary of Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing"

10 photos Launch gallery

Where Are They Now? The 25th Anniversary of Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing"

Continue reading Where Are They Now? The 25th Anniversary of Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing”

Where Are They Now? The 25th Anniversary of Spike Lee's "Do The Right Thing"

NetFlix , She's Gotta Have It , Spike Lee

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Spike Lee And Netflix Drop Sneak Peek Of…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
Jay-Z Announces ‘4:44’ Tour Dates
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
4:44 Tour
Jay-Z 4:44 Tour Just Announced… And He’s Coming…
 4 hours ago
07.10.17
So Sad: Video Shows ‘In The House’ Star…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
Lavar Ball Is Not Here For The Kardashian…
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
T.I. Guest On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Watch: T.I. Has Another Message For Rob Kardashian
 6 hours ago
07.10.17
STARZ 'Power' Season 4 L.A. Screening And Party
‘Power’ Recap: Ghost’s Lawyer Is The Real MVP
 16 hours ago
07.10.17
Drama Erupts Between Joseline Hernandez and K. Michelle…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
A NYC Mural Honoring Prodigy Has Already Been…
 2 days ago
07.08.17
Williams Sisters
WATCH Tennis Star Venus Williams Fatal Car Crash…
 2 days ago
07.10.17
2017 BET Experience - STAPLES Center Concert Presented By Coca-Cola - Night 2
21 Savage Talks New Album ISSA, Amber Rose,…
 3 days ago
07.10.17
14 Celebrities Who Put The Chocolate In National…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna Just Clapped Back At Rob Kardashian…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 3 days ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 3 days ago
07.07.17
photos