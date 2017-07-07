Entertainment News
Malcolm Jamal Warner Shares Adorable Pics Of His Newborn

The actor shows just enough to make our hearts melt.

The Cosby Show

Malcolm Jamal Warner is a proud poppa and he’s finally revealing more of his family life on Instagram. 

The former Cosby Show kid is loving the daddy life by sharing pics of his newborn baby. The kid, whose full face has yet to be revealed, can be seen wearing a Happy Father’s Day shirt in one photo. See below: 

One of many more firsts to come… #HappyFathersDay #happydadsday #happydaddy # love #surreal

A post shared by Malcolm-Jamal Warner (@malcolmjamalwar) on

In another post, Warner’s baby is on his chest as they share family time.

Peaceful time with family takes on a whole new meaning now…😍😍😍

A post shared by Malcolm-Jamal Warner (@malcolmjamalwar) on

 The baby’s gender has yet to be revealed and even the mother of the child remains anonymous. Apparently, Warner and his significant other shared wedding vowels after she was pregnant. In another Instagram post, she can be seen rocking a baby bump while decked in her gown.

Yep…

A post shared by Malcolm-Jamal Warner (@malcolmjamalwar) on

 It appears Malcolm is all about that private life when it comes to family. We’ll have to be satisfied with the few teaser pics he shared.

Either way, congrats!

photos