Report: This Is How Blac Chyna Feels After Rob Kardashian Cut Her Off Financially

2017 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty


If Rob Kardashian didn’t make it clear enough on social media, he’s had enough of Blac Chyna. To get more specific, he’s completely cutting Chyna off financially, according to TMZ. How does Chyna feel about the situation? She doesn’t care.

Sources say Rob will no longer make payments to Chyna’s Tarzana rental and he’s taken back the two cars and jewelry he gave her. In a surprise move, Chyna actually returned the cars and jewelry to Rob herself. She’s also reportedly fine paying her own rent and she stashed away some extra savings from various appearances and their reality show. The woman is confident she’ll have financial security after Rob.

As for their daughter together, Dream, Chyna reportedly has no intention of going to court for child support as of now. Rob wants to raise the baby himself and it seems he’s not getting any resistance from Chyna. Meanwhile Chyna’s other kid, King Cairo, is being looked after mostly by his father Tyga.

It seems like Chyna is taking independent woman to a whole new level. We’ll keep you updated as the saga continues.

