Sudanese Model Told To Bleach Her Skin By An Uber Driver

#BlackGirlMagic is in full effect.

97.9 The Beat Staff
South Sundanese model Nyakim Gatwech is proud of her dark skin and she’ll shut you down if you make her think differently. Gatwech, who now lives in Minnesota, reflected on Instagram about a time an Uber driver asked her if she would bleach her skin for $10,000. After laughing with glee right in front of the driver, Gatwech responded, “Why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God blessed me with?”

Nayakim don’t got time.

SOUTH SUDAN🇸🇸🇸🇸 A country with people so dark you won't believe your eyes.. skin so rich and teeth so bright. Gosh how I love my country my people and everything that come with it.. I was ask my uber driver the other day he said, don't take this offensive but if you were given 10 thousand dollars 💵 would you bleach your skin for that amount? I couldn't even respond I started laughing so hard. Than he said so that a no and I was like hell to the f*king yeah that a no, why on earth would I ever bleach this beautiful melanin God bless with me. Than he said so you look at it as a blessing? I just 🤦‍♂️ you won't believe the kind of questions I get and the kind of looks I get for having this skin. On that note #melaninmonday🍫🍫 ||different melanin|| 📸 @piokky 👗 @isaacwest Models: @moliesha95 @odur @chudes0212 @queenkim_nyakim

A post shared by Nyakim Gatwech (@queenkim_nyakim) on

The proud model reflected on her journey of loving herself with Yahoo Beauty. When talking about her skin she said, “I love every part [of] it. I love the fact my skin is unique and that my whole skin is one tone, and finally how soft my skin is.”

Gatwech wasn’t always hyped about her popping melanin. She was constantly ridiculed for it from childhood to adulthood. She even recalled an instance where a man bet his friend $20 to ask her if she was wearing leggings or if her skin was really that dark. “There was a time in my life where I considered bleaching myself to avoid the dirty looks, the laughter, and for boys to find me attractive,” Gatwech said.

Gatwech said alhough she still gets discriminated against by designers and makeup artists, her loyal followers gawk at the stunning photos she shares. As for all the Black girls who might be insecure about their skin, Gatwech has a message: “You are beautiful, you are unique, and there are people who love you just the way you are. They say the darker the cherry, the sweeter the juice. Embrace your darkness!” See the gorgeousness below!

 

Continue reading Sudanese Model Told To Bleach Her Skin By An Uber Driver

