Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All Weekend At The Arlington Improv

farlinave
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik

Source: Naheem Houston / Radio One, Inc.

Looking for something to do DFW?

Comedian Donnell Rawlings will be doing his thing tonight, tomorrow, and Sunday at the Arlington Improv!

He stopped by 97.9 The Beat today to chop it up with DJ Kayotik and it was crazy.

Check out the funny, exclusive video below:

Click Here To See Donnell Rawlings Perform at the Arlington Improv

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

photos