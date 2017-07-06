Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Juicy’s Teacup: Are Cardi B And Remy Ma Beefing Now? [EXCLUSIVE]

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

On July 4th, tweets went out from Cardi B‘s account aimed at Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj, calling them every name in the book. Remy Ma responded, before Cardi B revealed that her accounts were hacked, and it wasn’t actually her tweeting insults out.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

So, is the beef squashed because of the unfortunate hacking situation, or will war rage on? Click on the audio player to hear more from Juicy’s Teacup on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Juicy’s Teacup: Could Karreuche & Cardi B Break Up The Migos? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Offset & Cardi B Break Up Because Of Money? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Are Cardi B & Offset Still Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ms. Juicy @ The Pink Trap House

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

Ms. Juicy Visits The Pink Trap House [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]

cardi b , Remy Ma

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Donnell Rawlings & DJ Kayotik
Come See Comedian Donnell Rawlings Perform LIVE All…
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Bill Cosby’s Retrial Date Has Been Set
 3 hours ago
07.07.17
Sudanese Model Told To Bleach Her Skin By…
 4 hours ago
07.07.17
Michael Blackson & DJ Kayotik
Comedian Michael Blackson Performing At The Addison Improv…
 5 hours ago
07.07.17
Here’s How Tyga Feels About Blac Chyna And…
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Report: This Is How Blac Chyna Feels After…
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Watch: Suge Knight Begs Judge To Let Him…
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Rick Ross Sued For Skipping His Own Show
 6 hours ago
07.07.17
Kanye West
Kanye West Officially Ends Exclusivity Agreement With Tidal
 8 hours ago
07.07.17
Tyga Interview And Performance On NEW.MUSIC.LIVE.
Tyga Weighs In On The Rob Kardashian &…
 8 hours ago
07.07.17
Enough Is Enough: A Message to Rob Kardashian…
 21 hours ago
07.06.17
Rob Kardashian Repossesses The Cars He Gave Blac…
 23 hours ago
07.07.17
Blac Chyna’s New Boo Just Clapped Back At…
 23 hours ago
07.07.17
Kenya Moore Could Lose Her Spot On ‘RHOA’…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Bossip Premeire on WE tv
New Reality TV Show On The BOSSIP Premiers…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
Guess Who Might Have Played A Hand In…
 1 day ago
07.06.17
photos