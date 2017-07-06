DFW
Trappin’ 4 Real: 3 Get Busted Smuggling 10 Pounds Of Weed In Airport

farlinave
US-MARIJUANA-REGULATIONS

Source: JOSH EDELSON / Getty

The struggle is real as 3 people thought they could get away with smuggling 10 pounds of marijuana through the Armstrong International Airport near New Orleans, LA in a suitcase.

According to NOLA.com, Safiya Zina, was the person to pick up the suitcase, which was left overnight at the airport. Security, searched the luggage and that’s when they found the re-up. When Zina came to claim the luggage, that’s when she was detained and told on everybody.

Police even let her deliver the drugs to the drop to her connections, Michael Lewis and Sarah Abd-Elaziz, and busted them in the process. Cold game…

Get the full story here

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

6 photos Launch gallery

