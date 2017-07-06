Trappin’ 4 Real: 3 Get Busted Smuggling 10 Pounds Of Weed In Airport

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

The struggle is real as 3 people thought they could get away with smuggling 10 pounds of marijuana through the Armstrong International Airport near New Orleans, LA in a suitcase.

According to NOLA.com, Safiya Zina, was the person to pick up the suitcase, which was left overnight at the airport. Security, searched the luggage and that’s when they found the re-up. When Zina came to claim the luggage, that’s when she was detained and told on everybody.

Police even let her deliver the drugs to the drop to her connections, Michael Lewis and Sarah Abd-Elaziz, and busted them in the process. Cold game…

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Get the full story here

MORE NEWS

Yikes! Webbie Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Girlfriend And Holding Her Hostage

Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working Together To Swindle Him

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)