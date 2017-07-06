Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working Together To Swindle Him

Lil Wayne is blasting Birdman once again, and this time he’s taking it back to court.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to TMZ, Weezy’s lawyer, Howard King, filed docs saying that the Cash Money boss and Universal Music Group backdated a deal to make it look like it was signed before Young Money’s deal ran out. In the docs, Weezy’s camp says Universal knew that backdating the deals would screw Lil Wayne out of profits from Young Money and the artists signed under his label (i.e. Drake and Nicki Minaj).

You may recall that Weezy sued Universal claiming that they advanced Cash Money $100 million and he never got his cut. But recent court docs show that Wayne thinks Birdman and Universal were joining forces to finesse him out of his cash. Universal Music Group has yet to comment on the matter, however we already know how Birdman feels about the situation. SMH.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Back in 2015, when asked about Wayne potentially leaving his longtime label and taking Drake and Nicki along with him, Birdman strongly denied the claims, saying “Regardless of my issues with Wayne, Nicki and Drake and going nowhere. Regardless.”

Waynes multimillion dollar lawsuit against Baby is still pending.