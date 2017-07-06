Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working Together To Swindle Him

See why Weezy is sounding off.

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
Lil Wayne and Birdman Together - File Images

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Lil Wayne is blasting Birdman once again, and this time he’s taking it back to court.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to TMZ, Weezy’s lawyer, Howard King, filed docs saying that the Cash Money boss and Universal Music Group backdated a deal to make it look like it was signed before Young Money’s deal ran out. In the docs, Weezy’s camp says Universal knew that backdating the deals would screw Lil Wayne out of profits from Young Money and the artists signed under his label (i.e. Drake and Nicki Minaj).

You may recall that Weezy sued Universal claiming that they advanced Cash Money $100 million and he never got his cut. But recent court docs show that Wayne thinks Birdman and Universal were joining forces to finesse him out of his cash. Universal Music Group has yet to comment on the matter, however we already know how Birdman feels about the situation. SMH.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Back in 2015, when asked about Wayne potentially leaving his longtime label and taking Drake and Nicki along with him, Birdman strongly denied the claims, saying “Regardless of my issues with Wayne, Nicki and Drake and going nowhere. Regardless.”

Waynes multimillion dollar lawsuit against Baby is still pending.

lil wayne

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

20 photos Launch gallery

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

Continue reading Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

Happy Bday, Weezy: 20 Photos Of Lil Wayne & His Famous Friends

birdman , lil wayne

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
OTHERWORLDS: D-Block Is Riding Clean
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
NeNe Leaks Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working…
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
KMEL Summer Jam - Oakland, CA
Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For…
 20 hours ago
07.05.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 21 hours ago
07.05.17
Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw…
 21 hours ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts T.I. And Spills Some Steamy…
 22 hours ago
07.05.17
Premiere Of Disney's 'Big Hero 6' - Arrivals
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 23 hours ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Is Wiz Khalifa Taking Shots At Amber Rose…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
barber pole and sign in front of barber shop
Black Barber Gave White Customer A Confederate Flag…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
photos