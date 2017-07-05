Entertainment News
Rob Kardashian Blasts T.I. And Spills Some Steamy Details

The plot twists just keep on coming.

Rob Kardashian is going in on social media today. If you haven’t been keeping up with the Kardashian, the reality star spilled a ton of details on Instagram about his relationship with Blac Chyna. She allegedly cheated on him with some guy named Ferrari and while she was doing this, Rob was paying for Chyna’s expensive lifestyle. He allegedly dished out cash like jewelry and Blac Chyna’s nipple surgery.

Now, one ATL rapper is chiming in on Rob’s tell-all rants. T.I. took to Instagram and simultaneously clowned Rob, while telling him to move on. Well, it seems T.I. picked the wrong day to chime in because Rob went all the way off.

Not only did he say T.I. had a threesome with Blac Chyna and his estranged wife Tiny, but Rob says T.I paid Blac Chyna to do it. You can read the full drama below.

Ballerific Comment Creepin —- 🌾👀🌾 #robkardashian vs. #ti #commentcreepin

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

This. Is. A. Mess.

We’ll keep you updated on the live soap opera as more social media posts pop up!

 

