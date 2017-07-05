News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance

97.9 The Beat Staff
Leave a comment
VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

T.I. and Tiny may be separated, but the love is clearly still there. Tiny serenaded T.I on stage at a recent Xscape performance in Detroit leaving fans speculating if the couple are trying to make it work.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

T.I. was holding their youngest child Heiress as Tiny sang her part of Do You Want To to him. Detroit’s 107.9 captured exclusive videos and photos at the KISS Fest where 12,000 people reportedly flooded Chene Park for the Xscape reunion.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Y'all know we had to get a video of #Tiny singing to #TI on stage! 😍 (See earlier post)

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tiny, T.I. and their little one on stage at Chene Park. #1059kissfm

A post shared by 105.9 KISS (@1059kiss) on

In other T.I. news, the rapper inserted himself into Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s breakup drama when he commented under a post on TheShadeRoom.

Rob got time today. Read more about that drama, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Only For One Night? T.I. & Tiny Spotted Leaving The Club In Atlanta

Won’t He Do It? Tamar Braxton Publicly Apologizes To Tiny

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

10 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading Tiny Serenades T.I. On Stage During Xscape Performance

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

T.I. , tiny

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Azealia Banks And Iggy Azalea Are Reportedly Working…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
Kevin Hart Gets The Birthday Gift Of A…
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
OTHERWORLDS: D-Block Is Riding Clean
 2 hours ago
07.06.17
NeNe Leaks Has Some Advice For Joseline Hernandez…
 3 hours ago
07.06.17
Lil Wayne Claims Birdman And Universal Are Working…
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
P. Diddy Documentary
Diddy Goes “Sneaker Shopping”
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
KMEL Summer Jam - Oakland, CA
Wale Host “WWE Smackdown’ Rap Battle!
 4 hours ago
07.06.17
2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For…
 20 hours ago
07.05.17
Tiny Sings To T.I. And Daughter Heiress On…
 21 hours ago
07.05.17
Zendaya Talks Movie Magic And Why She Threw…
 21 hours ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts T.I. And Spills Some Steamy…
 22 hours ago
07.05.17
Premiere Of Disney's 'Big Hero 6' - Arrivals
Damon Wayans Jr. Defends Controversial Fourth Of July…
 22 hours ago
07.06.17
50 Cent Defends Future And Calls Jay-Z’s ‘4:44’…
 23 hours ago
07.05.17
Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
Is Wiz Khalifa Taking Shots At Amber Rose…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
barber pole and sign in front of barber shop
Black Barber Gave White Customer A Confederate Flag…
 1 day ago
07.05.17
photos