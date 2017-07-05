Entertainment News
Beyoncé Sends Back Kim Kardashian’s Baby Gifts For Newborn Twins

2012 BET Awards - Roaming Inside And Backstage

Times have changed!

Jay Z and Beyoncé’s newborn twins are sure to be showered with gifts, but the Lemonade singer has reportedly sent back one set of presents already.

The 35-year-old is rumoured to have rejected the goodies sent by Kim Kardashian after she gave birth, giving them away to hospital staff instead. A source told Heat magazine, ‘Kim sent one of her KKW contouring kits, in a gold box, worth $150,000.’

‘She thought that, because they weren’t even out yet, Bey would love it. She also sent about $10k worth of clothes for Blue from her and Kanye’s sold-out children’s fashion line and she’d had some pieces specially tailored for the infants.’ Explaining that she didn’t want to hold on to the presents the insider said: ‘Bey gave them to the nurses in the hospital for their kids.’

It looks like a bit of a snub from the mother-of-three, but a kind gesture all the same to give the loot away to the nurses.

What do you think?

