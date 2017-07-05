Dave Chappelle Keeps It Real On The Breakfast Club [Video]

–

Dave Chappelle and his homie comedian Donnell Rawlings stop by The Breakfast Club and talk about skydiving, apple pie, comedy, Bill Cosby, Migos, Joe Budden, the passing of Charlie Murphy, and a whole lot more.

All the Dave fans out there will definitely enjoy this time with one of the funniest comics in the world.

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Source: YouTube