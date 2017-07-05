Entertainment News
Not Down With The Swirl: Tupac Dumped Madonna Because She’s White

The cherished rapper pours his heart out.

10th Annual Soul Train Music Awards

Tupac spilled some revealing info about Madonna thanks to a letter he wrote to the pop singer while he was locked up. He shared his reasons for splitting with Madge (yep, they dated briefly) and a lot of it had to do with her being white.

According to the letter, it seemed like Pac was starting to feel fetishized by Madonna. He wrote, “For you to be seen with a Black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.”

Pac even brought up an interview Madonna gave that offended him. “In an interview where you said ‘I’m off to rehabilitate all the rappers and basketball players’ or something to that affect [sic], those words cut me deep seeing as how I had never known you to be with any rappers besides myself,” Pac wrote. The “Keep Ya Head Up” spitter also wrote his rage mixed with his ego caused him to do things he regretted. But at the point the letter was written, he grew into a different person. “In the time since, as you can see, I have grown both spiritually and mentally. It no longer matters how I am perceived. Please understand my previous position as that of a young man with limited experience with a extremely famous sex symbol.”

The whole letter is very revealing. You can check it out here. It’s set to go up for auction July 19 through the 28 by Gotta Have It Rock. The bid is set to start at $100,000.

