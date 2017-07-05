Is Wiz Khalifa Taking Shots At Amber Rose Because Of Her New Bae?

could be sending subliminal messages to his famous ex,and social media is determined to find out.

The Pittsburgh rapper is now dating Brazilian model Izabela Guedes and in a special Instagram post he wrote, “Major stunts being pulled.” The caption came with a photo of him and Izabela sporting some shades and gazing off into the distance.

Major stunts being pulled. A post shared by Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) on Jul 3, 2017 at 10:56am PDT

Some folks believed the post was a shot at Wiz’s ex-wife, Amber. “U talking bout Amber & 21?” one user wrote. “Amber is disrespectful as hell,” another user said.

When it comes to stunting, Amber hasn’t exactly been playing it humble herself. She’s posted many moments with her new bae 21 Savage. The PDA is real.

#PressPlay: Okay #AmberRose and #21Savage, we see ya'll 👀 #BaeWatch A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 3, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Thugs need Love too 😍 A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Social media seems to think Wiz peeped Amber’s posts and is now showing off his own love life, possibly for Amber to see.

Is Wiz just sharing his new love with the world or is he trying to make a certain someone jealous? Let us know in the comments below.

