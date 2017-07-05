Rob Kardashian Blasts Blac Chyna On Social Media — Again

Independence Day fireworks weren’t the only things going off this week.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are at war once again. This time, the drama is more real than their E! reality show. According to TMZ, Chyna claims Rob beat her up and then tried intimidating her to stay quiet or else she’d feel the wrath of the entire Kardashian family.
However, Rob claims that Chy hooked up with him earlier this week and then hooked up with a rapper named Ferrari. Sources close to Ferrari tell TMZ that he’s been hooking up with Chyna for several months, which doesn’t add up seeing as though she’s rekindled her relationship with Rob multiple times over the past few months. But the drama doesn’t end there. On Wednesday, Rob went on a social media rampage dragged his daughter’s mother to smithereens:
Rob posted messages he received from Ferrari, asking Rob to help him out financially:
Rob even alleged that Chyna is using drugs:
Kardashian took things a step further and revealed that his baby mama got plastic surgery just after their daughter was born:
Grab your popcorn, we’re sure there’s more to come.