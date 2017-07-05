Entertainment News
R.I.P. Dallas Legend Fat Al

Alvin “Fat Al” Benson, known for hitting that Dtown Boogie passed away yesterday. His cause of death at the moment is unknown. Fans from everywhere took to social media to give their condolences.

RIP Fat Al.

 

 

Source: Say Cheese TV

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)

Continue reading R.I.P. Dallas Legend Fat Al

fat al

