R.I.P. Dallas Legend Fat Al

Alvin “Fat Al” Benson, known for hitting that Dtown Boogie passed away yesterday. His cause of death at the moment is unknown. Fans from everywhere took to social media to give their condolences.

RIP Fat Al.

You ain't from Dallas if you ain't know him #ripfatal https://t.co/UQnz0tDWY7 — cory ❕ (@coory_o) July 4, 2017

–

–

–

Fat Boy #RIP family, thank you for blessing our early conferences with that DTown Boogie… https://t.co/WZ2o0KFv4G — T. Neal (@IAMTONYNEAL) July 4, 2017

–

–

–

–

–

Source: Say Cheese TV

-Farlin Ave (@farlinave)